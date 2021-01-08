'Harry Potter' Actress Jessie Cave’s Baby Is Home After Being Hospitalized for COVID-19

Jessie Cave's baby boy is back home after a scary encounter with coronavirus (COVID-19). The actress and cartoonist, known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter franchise, updated fans on January 7th that the 11-week-old had been released after being hospitalized earlier in the week. "Baby is home now. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support," she wrote via Instagram, also thanking the staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their "amazing care." She has since shared Instagram Stories showing her baby back at home with his siblings and an illustration she was working on that reads, "It never rains but it pours."

Cave first shared with followers on Tuesday morning that son Abraham "Bam" Benjamin, her third child with husband Alfie Brown, had contracted the novel coronavirus and was being hospitalized. "Poor baby is covid positive," she wrote via Instagram. "He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully." She asked followers to wish the baby a speedy recovery as she stayed with her son in an isolated room in the hospital.

Cave also urged her followers to take the pandemic seriously. "This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," she wrote a couple weeks after a new strain of coronavirus was found in the UK.

The cartoonist also added that the past week wasn't how she had wanted to start her family's New Year, especially after the scare they endured with their son in October. "Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth," she wrote.

Cave shared with followers on October 22nd that she gave birth to Abraham early that morning just 40 minutes after her water broke. She wrote that her son was taken away to receive care "just moments" after being born, calling this "honestly one of the hardest moments of my life."