Halsey’s Taking a Social Media Break After Being Slammed for Eating Disorder Insensitivity

"I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

Halsey is doing what we should probably all be doing at the end of this long, horrible year: Taking a social media break. Unfortunately, her decision wasn’t really, entirely her choice—the singer apparently landed in hot water with some Instagram followers after sharing an old picture of herself in the midst of struggling with an eating disorder. Later, she issued an apology and hopped off her platforms.

The "Without Me" singer shared the photo on her Instagram Stories yesterday, December 28th, while participating in the “share a photo of” prompt. A fan asked to see a picture of Halsey at her lowest point. She Storied the photo (then took it down), along with the text: “TW: ED, ask for help.”

We don’t know what kinds of messages she got after posting that photo, but they were clearly critical of her decision to share such a triggering image. Later that day, Halsey apologized on Twitter, writing:

“TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.”

She continued, “with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay.”

Again, we don’t know what kind of hate Halsey was getting on Instagram—but on Twitter, fans are overwhelmingly supportive of her.