Halsey took to the stage on the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday, December 18th, performing a gorgeous version of her hit "Without Me" alongside dancer Jade Chynoweth. The duo performed in coordinating white crop tops and shorts, covered in paint, and the audience seemed to love their collaboration—specifically their connection through contemporary dance.

But after the performance, some took to Twitter to say they believed the dance was “inappropriate” for live television—because it involved an intimate dance between two women. Halsey has since responded to the backlash directly, calling out the commenters for what she believes are homophobic critiques.

First, she took to Twitter, writing that she is "very proud of the emotional performance I did with @JadeChynoweth on @NBCTheVoice tonight. And also very proud to have pissed off the homophobic viewers at home who missed the message. Thanks for watching."

She then thanked both Chynoweth and NBC for giving her a platform to share her vision for the performance. She wrote, “Represen[tation] matters. Thanks @NBCTheVoice for giving a space for this vision to come to life. And thank you @JadeChynoweth for being an incredible human who used her body like the ultimate instrument for this collaboration.”

Later, she shared photos of her performance on Instagram, taking another opportunity to address the homophobic responses and to remind her critics how important it is to see all representations of love. She wrote, “Thank you @jadebug98 for being the bombest human being ever and bringing this vision to life. Lots of people angry because we performed the story of a wlw [women who love women] couple and their emotional journey. Representation matters. I’m proud I got to put this on so many television screens tonight. Younger me is stoked.”

Chynoweth also posted photos of the performance to her Instagram page, thanking Halsey for showcasing “a story of a same sex relationship and the struggles that may come with that.” She wrote, “This performance not only changed my life, but will hopefully change many others.”