Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini Lived Out "'Coyote Ugly' Dreams" in a New Performance

By now, fans of the cult classic Coyote Ugly are well aware that the film just celebrated its 20th birthday, which means next year, it will finally be able to legally drink at the bar! (Sorry). Ahead of the upcoming sequel teased by Tyra Banks, Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini teamed up to pay homage to the film in the coolest way.

The duo performed their hit song "The Other Girl" at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, wearing coordinating leather getups and dancing on a Coyote Ugly-inspired bar. Ballerini even came out in a cowboy hat to truly nail the tribute.

Ahead of the big night on Wednesday, October 21st, the country crooner teased her joint performance with Halsey, sharing a photo of the pair hanging out on a bar in their black leather outfits—Ballerini with a black cowboy hat and Halsey with thigh-high pink snakeskin boots.

Ballerini captioned the shot, “living out coyote ugly dreams tonight with my girl @iamhalsey.”

Naturally, fans were pumped to see what they had in store for their performance, and they did not disappoint, serving up a steamy rendition of “The Other Girl” that we’re sure the original Coyotes would definitely approve of.

Of course, they absolutely slayed the performance, with CMT Music Awards co-host Ashley McBryde joking afterwards that the duo pulled out "moves that would probably get them thrown out of a bar." Check out their performance in full to see the Coyote Ugly vibes they served up.

Among the many fans that loved the tribute was Reese Witherspoon, who tweeted after the performance, “THIS DUO. If y’all need a third member I’m available....”