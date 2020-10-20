Halsey Revealed a Buzz Cut in Her New TikTok Challenge Video

Halsey has a new look and “just in time 4 beanie weather.” As she revealed in a cute video on TikTok, Halsey has a buzz cut. It’s not the first time she’s gone this short, but it is only one of the many hairstyles that the “Without Me” singer can pull off. From short to curly to braids to red to buzz cuts, she’s tried it all.

Halsey shared her new hairstyle in a TikTok video set to a clip of audio that has become a popular trend on the platform. The voiceover says, “Girl, don’t do it. It’s not worth it.” Then the TikTok user lip syncs, “I’m not gon’ do it. I’m just thinkin about it. I’m not gon’ do it.” A pause. “I did it.” At this point they reveal something, usually a major hair change.

In Halsey’s case, she goes from wearing a long wig to tossing it off to show her new buzz cut.

In addition to the video, the 26-year-old singer also posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which she captioned, “just in time 4 beanie weather 😃.” And some of her fellow pop stars are on board of her look. Katy Perry commented, “uggghhh heaven,” Demi Lovato posted three fire emoji,” and Kelsea Ballerini wrote, “the prettiest.”

As noted by BuzzFeed, Halsey tweeted that she was ready to go short again a few days before she did it. “When I was bald everybody was so damn mean to [me] now every hot girl ever has a bald head does that mean I can go bald again or what,” she wrote on October 15th. Then, after the haircut, when a fan asked her why she did it, she replied, “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald.’ and then so I did it!” She also wrote, “I love be bald.”