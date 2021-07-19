Halsey's Baby Has Arrived, and They Chose The Most Beautiful Name

Halsey and their partner Alev Aydin welcomed their first child together on July 14th. The singer posted an announcement on Instagram today, July 19th, that baby arrived into the world on Wednesday, July 14th, and Halsey described the entire birth in one word: "Gratitude."

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, captioned their Instagram post, which included pictures of themself, Aydin, and their new baby in the hospital shortly after birth.

They then announced that their baby is named, "Ender Ridley Aydin."

"Congratulations!!!!" Demi Lovato commented on the post, with Katy Perry adding, "the blessing ♥️." Justin Timberlake wrote, "Beautiful! ❤️ congrats !!" And Olivia Rodrigo added, "the most beautiful family! congratulations❤️."

Halsey announced their pregnancy in January with a stunning photoshoot showing off their bump. The caption read, "suprise!" and yeah, we were!

They've been sharing their pregnancy journey on Instagram since.

The news Halsey's pregnancy came several years after they announced they had to freeze their eggs after an endometriosis diagnosis. Prior to this, they told Rolling Stone in 2016 that they had experienced a traumatic miscarriage in 2015 yet went on to perform in a concert. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a fucking human being anymore,'" they told Rolling Stone, adding that motherhood has ultimately been one of their main goals.

In March, Halsey clapped back at those speculating their pregnancy wasn't planned. "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb," they wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."