Hailey Bieber Slammed Rumors That Justin Publicly Screamed At Her

Earlier this week, a clip went viral showing Justin and Hailey Bieber leaving a Las Vegas venue where Justin had just performed a show. In the clip, it appears that Justin is yelling at Hailey as they pass through the lobby, which sent fans into a frenzy—but Hailey has debunked the rumors are "negative bullshit," setting the record straight on her Instagram Story.

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," Hailey wrote over a picture of herself and Justin in Vegas. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."

She continued, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bullshit peeps."

Fans who attended the show just minutes before the video hit the internet also backed up Hailey's claim. "He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down," one fan tweeted. "He was all adrenaline. It doesn't matter how the fuck it 'appears' to you. Don't spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that's just what it appears to you. That's defamation of character."

And one fan told BuzzFeed News, "Justin had just got offstage, and he left within 10 minutes so he was still feeling the excitement and [was] really hyped. We saw him and his team exiting. He was holding hands with Hailey. They walked all the way to the car together and seemed to be in great moods."