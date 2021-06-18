Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Hasn't Seen Any Of Her Mom's Movies

Sure, her mom may be one of the most famous people in Hollywood and an Oscar-winning actress, but Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple has actually never seen any of her films. Paltrow told Jill Martin, host of the new series Shop TODAY, that 17-year-old Apple and 15-year-old son Moses refrain from watching most (if not all) of Paltrow's movies because they think it's "weird" seeing mom act onscreen.

"My kids have never seen me in a movie," Paltrow told Martin. "I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie. She says she likes me here, like how she knows [me], and it's weird if I'm onscreen."

And, for the most part, Paltrow gets Apple's hesitation. "I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever," the Goop founder told USA Today on June 14th. But there's one scene that she can watch without cringing, and it's because of the sweetest reason.

Paltrow said the scene from 2001's The Royal Tenenbaums in which her character Margot exits the bus to pick up Ritchie (played by Luke Wilson) at the station is "kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career," she said. And that's because her later father, Bruce Paltrow, was visiting her on set that day.

"I have a memory of my dad visiting," Paltrow said of that scene. "It was a very special day."