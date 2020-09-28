Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Her 48th in Her Actual “Birthday Suit”

Yesterday, September 27th, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday in nothing but her actual birthday suit. The Oscar-winning actress and founder of Goop posted a nude pic to Instagram, crediting her #GoopGenes for making her look this good naked. Speaking of genes, her daughter, Apple Martin, had a classic teenager reaction to her mother's cheeky pic—LOL.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today..." Paltrow captioned her September 27th shot. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."

To which Martin commented, "MOM."

She later added, "You are killing it tho." And she's right—Paltrow's got it going on.

Other celeb pals wished Paltrow a happy birthday in the comments. Courteney Cox wrote, "Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways." Katy Perry commented, "HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate."

Charlize Theron added, "WOW, girl! Happy b day!" Both Paris Hilton and Olivia Wilde commented a string of fire emojis.

Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk also uploaded a photo of the 48-year-old. However, his pic isn't quite as glamorous as Paltrow's—but it's close.

"This badass is 48 today," Falchuk wrote in the caption of his post.

"She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an asshole in his place."

He continued, "She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you. PS—if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!"