Gwen Stefani Almost Ruined Blake Shelton's Proposal

Gwen Stefani almost opted out of her own proposal. On The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, the pop-rock singer told her The Voice co-star that she almost canceled her trip to Blake Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma—where he planned to pop the question—because she just wanted to stay home. (We feel you, Gwen.)

"I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going back to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family," she told Clarkson. "I was like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip.' It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going."

Fortunately for the two genre-crossed lovers, Shelton was able to go through with his plans and their families were there to celebrate alongside them. The country singer set up the proposal by lighting the fireplace and asking Stefani to grab a fire starter from the cabinet, where she then found her engagement ring in a box.

"I was like, 'What? Are you serious?'" she told Clarkson, looking back on the sweet surprise.

Shelton, being the traditional country man he is, had apparently been hiding the ring in his truck before the proposal. Stefani also told Clarkson that her now-fiancé even showed her dad the ring and "said he was gonna do it" in advance, while everyone else was kept in the dark.

"Oh my God, he's so old fashioned, he totally talked to your dad first," Clarkson responded.

Shelton also spoke about his plans for the proposal earlier this week on The Bobby Bones Show.

"The only thing I had planned, Bobby, was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [and our siblings]," he told the radio host. "I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did. I had the ring for a couple weeks, maybe 2½ weeks."