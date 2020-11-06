She thinks Trump is the one who should "chill."

Greta Thunberg Used Donald Trump's Words Against Him, and It Was Perfect

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg gave Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine. On November 5th, after Trump tweeted "STOP THE COUNT!" referring to the counting of mail-in ballots in states like Pennsylvania that were postmarked prior to Election Day but arrived late, Thunberg pulled a Trump and tweeted at him to "Chill." And she is our hero.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!" Thunberg tweeted later that same day, quoting the President's "STOP THE COUNT!" tweet.

For those who have been following along with Thunberg and Trump's Twitter relationship, you'll know that Trump tweeted the exact same thing about her in 2019 after Thunberg won TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year."

Except Thunberg's parody tweet is funnier, wittier, and holds much more weight than Trump's empty diss ever did.

This feels as good as when the hero in a movie gets the final word in his battle against the villain. It's just...chef's kiss.

And, for good reason, Twitter can't get enough of Thunberg's wit. After her tweet went live, it instantly racked up thousands of responses and now sits at a comfortable 1.5 million likes.

Thunberg and Trump have been sparring on Twitter throughout his entire term. At one point in 2019 Trump called Thunberg " a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" above a repost of her emotional plea for UN leaders to stop the "mass extinction" rather than continue to focus their attention on "money and fairytales of eternal economic growth."

So, Thunberg had no choice but to change her Twitter bio to sarcastically fit the mould.