'Gossip Girl' Alum Jessica Szohr Officially Joined the New Mom Club

Hey, Upper East Siders! HelloGiggles here, and we have major news to share: Jessica Szohr has given birth to a darling baby girl, Bowie Ella Richardson. The Gossip Girl star welcomed her first child on Monday, January 11th, alongside her partner, Brad Richardson. The new mommy introduced Bowie to the world Wednesday, January 13th, writing on Instagram, "Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21."

Szohr shared an adorable black-and-white close-up of baby Bowie's little fingers in a plush onesie, highlighting how carrying a child has truly been "one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," adding, "To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special." Awww congrats!

The 35-year-old actress, who famously played Vanessa Abrams in the Gossip Girl series, first let fans know of her expectant bundle of joy on back in September in another black-and-white photograph with her boyfriend and professional hockey player, Richardson, on Instagram. As if Szohr's face doesn't say it all, she captioned the post, "Full of joy!"

Since her celebratory announcement, the baby bump photos haven't stopped, and we're far from complaining—it's no question, she definitely had that pregnancy glow! Three months later, Szohr sported a beautiful pink floral dress, holding her belly, sharing she would be having a daughter, "We can't wait to meet you, baby girl!" she captioned an Instagram post.

We've also seen sneak peeks of baby Bowie's new nursery! Szohr is easily one of the most beautiful pregnant women we've ever seen.