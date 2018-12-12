If you were eager to see the results of Google’s Year in Search, you are not alone. When the site shares its annual report, it almost feels like Christmas morning. Aside from scanning the top trending searches for movies (Black Panther), celebrities (Demi Lovato), and beauty questions (How to apply magnetic lashes?), our eyes quickly panned over to the fashion brands data.

While there were most definitely luxury designers listed in the top five (we’re looking at you, Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Givenchy), the number-one, most searched-for brand made us clutch our $12.99 pearls. We said it, our $12.99 pearls. Okurrr.

Fashion Nova was Google’s top trending search for fashion brands in 2018.

It’s hard to say whether or not Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian all played a role in Fashion Nova’s top ranking. It couldn’t have hurt, right? We all know those particular celebs have a knack for wearing the affordable brand to major events (Kylie wore Fashion Nova all throughout Coachella). Let’s not forget the “I Like It” singer recently launched a collab with the company.

If anything, the fast-fashion brand gives shoppers an easy and accessible way to wear the exact outfits that their fave celebs wore. It’s clear that people want that “Fashion Nova fit,” as Cardi so eloquently put it in her “She Bad” song.

Other notable fashion brands that rounded out Google’s top searches:

The rest of the list wasn’t as surprising. It includes brands like Louis Vuitton (second), Versace (third), Givenchy (fourth), Gucci (fifth), Alexander McQueen (sixth), Dolce & Gabbana (seventh), Fashionphile (eighth), Dior (ninth), and Moschino (10th). Fashion Nova was by far the most affordable brand.

Some of these fashion powerhouses had an incredible 2018, so their appearances on the list make sense. For example, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace focused on the designer’s untimely death and how the brand pushed forward. During that time, the brand itself had a resurgence, especially with its latest throwback collection. Models strutted down the catwalk wearing reimagined versions of iconic Versace pieces.

It’s no surprise that Givenchy was also one of the top five searches. Meghan Markle wore a custom bridal dress from the fashion house at the royal wedding in May. More recently, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a shoulder-baring Givenchy design during a surprise appearance at the Fashion Awards. She gave the brand’s creative director and designer of her wedding gown, Claire Waight Keller, the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year.