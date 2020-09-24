Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcomed Their First Child—See the Pics

After lots of buzz and rumors and an accidental poem post by the new grandfather, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just both confirmed they welcomed their first child. Though they haven't yet said their baby's name, they did reveal that they had a baby girl, and the first pictures are making us so emotional. Congratulations to the new mom and dad!

The new parents each posted a different "reveal" picture of their daughter late last night, September 23rd. Malik posted a photo to Twitter first, and Hadid followed soon after with her own photo of her and the new baby on Instagram.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," Malik wrote, adding the prayer hands and red heart emojis.

"to try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Beneath his words was a photo of his tattooed hand holding onto his daughter's teeny tiny hand. It's almost too much, TBH.

Hadid posted a similar black-and-white photo with her daughter's hand grasping onto her mom's thumb.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," Hadid wrote in the caption.

Their celeb friends filled her comments section with love for the new parents. Hailey Bieber wrote, "Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys," alongside a string of emoji hearts. Emily Ratajkowski wrote, "Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!! 👑👑👑," and Nina Dobrev and Kourtney Kardashian were speechless, only commenting with hearts and sob faces.