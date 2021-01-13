We Wish We Were Invited to Zayn Malik's Birthday, but Gigi Hadid's Instagrams Are the Next Best Thing

She threw him a low-key celebration at home with superheroes, video games, and more!

Yesterday, January 12th, Zayn Malik rang in his 28th birthday in pixelated fashion. Partner Gigi Hadid threw him a video game-themed birthday party complete with classic arcade games, superhero balloons, and a cake from the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro.

Before the celebration was underway, Hadid posted a birthday tribute to Malik on her Instagram. "Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba," she captioned the post. "So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever ☺️ Wish you the best every single day."

Malik and Hadid welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2020, hence the "Team No Sleep" joke. With a new baby in the house, these newbie parents are probably running on a few hours of shuteye and multiple cups of coffee.

But even though they're probably very tired, Malik and Hadid still celebrated his 28th in gamer style. Hadid filled an entire room with classic arcade video games like Pac Man, The Simpsons arcade game, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, and more.

(And yup, that's a party hat with Malik's face plastered all over it.)

Hadid and Malik are big fans of video games and superheroes, as is evidenced by the Super Man and Wonder Woman balloons Hadid installed for the occasion. In fact, the new parents dressed their daughter as The Incredible Hulk for Halloween this year—they're big nerds in the best way.

Hadid had confetti made with Malik's face on it, as well, and we *need* to know where she had this stuff made. Zayn Malik confetti sprinkled on a table of birthday treats? Yes, sign us up, please.

