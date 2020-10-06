The ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Cast Its First Lead Role

Although the Targaryen name left a bad taste in our mouth by the final episode of Game of Thrones, the first Targaryen to be cast in the upcoming HBO prequel to the show, House of the Dragon, is supposedly "warm, kind, and decent," according to Deadline, and we hate to say it but, uh, that's what they all say.

King Viserys Targaryen, the man chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed his grandfather King Jaehaerys Targaryen, is the first lead role to be cast in House of the Dragon.

HBO alum Paddy Considine will play Viserys, the man whom Daenerys's ill-fated brother is named after.

You may no Considine from The Outsider, The Third Day, or How to Build a Girl, starring Beanie Feldstein and based off of Caitlin Moran's book.

So how will King Viserys be as a ruler? Well, Deadline notes that good men do not always make for good kings. (As we learned about the other Game of Thrones kings like Joffrey, bad people don't either.)

House of the Dragon is based off of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood series, which chronicles the story of House Targaryen about 300 years before A Song of Ice and Fire books and the Game of Thrones TV series takes place.

The storyline in the book series covers about 150 years, so it's unclear how Martin and co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will handle the time span. But, we know we'll be introduced to several influential Targaryens previously only mentioned in the Game of Thrones timeline.

Considine is the first cast member named to star in the upcoming HBO series, but word is that House of the Dragon is also currently looking to cast its lead female characters including Viserys's daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and his second wife Alicent Hightower.