Gabrielle Union Gave Dwyane Wade the Most Lavish Birthday Gift and His Reaction Is SO Cute

Gabrielle Union is setting the bar high with her recent gift to her husband, Dwyane Wade.

On Sunday, January 10th, the well-known basketball player shared an Instagram video after being surprised with an early birthday present. In the video filmed by Wade's son Zaire, Union walked with Wade outside of their house to reveal the 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL with a white bow on top.

Wade was visibly stunned by the thoughtful gift. His excitement paired with the vibrant off-screen energy from their loved ones was apparent through the video. Wade rushed to take a closer look at the car and *nearly* forgot to say thank you for the gift. The appreciative man that he is, though, he didn't go too far without returning to give Union some thank-you kisses.

Wade captioned the video, "One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises." He then added, "She just raised the bar."

He, of course, also added a glamour shot of the vintage white car and reiterated in his Instagram caption, "She raised the bar." Needless to say, Union did so good on this gift!

Union and Wade are known for sharing their adorable moments all over social media and at various events. The two, who married in 2014, share a 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, and Wade is father to Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7, from previous relationships.

These two are also spot-on with all of their birthday celebrations! On Union's birthday last October, Wade shared a cute photo matched with an even cuter caption, "Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Beautiful, Brilliant, Don't take no SH*T from nobody, Boss a** wife @gabunion. Thank you for being the model for our daughter that you are and always willing to go to the kids school when they don't feel they're getting a fair shake."