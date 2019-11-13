We now know what new 'Friends' project Jennifer Aniston was hinting about—and oh. my. god.

Remember when Jennifer Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres at the end of October that she and her former Friends costars are “working on something?” Well, she wasn’t kidding. We now know what that something is, and *Janice voice* Oh. My. GOD.

Image zoom Credit: NBC, Getty Images

According to sources who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc are reuniting with each other and OG Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane for an unscripted reunion special that will reportedly air on HBO Max.

Could this news BE any better?

However—and this is a big however—HBO Max and Friends producer Warner Bros. TV are reportedly far from settling an agreement about this reunion. And if and when an agreement is eventually reached, the biggest task will be wrangling all six cast members and nailing down a time to shoot.

Therefore, there’s a high chance the whole thing could go up in flames. But our thought is that now that it’s public knowledge, pressure from fans will drive the deal to happen come hell or high water. And hey—if the cast has time to do dinner together, they can probably carve out time to shoot an hour-long special. Right?

Friends is slated to leave Netflix at the end of 2019 and hop onto HBO Max when the new $15/month streaming site launches. The reunion special would be the perfect bow atop the platform’s nostalgic win, don’t you think?