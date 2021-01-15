Lisa Kudrow Just Confirmed the 'Friends' Reunion Special Is *Definitely* Still Happening

Is it just us, or does it feel like the Friends cast has been talking about their HBO Max reunion special for a *very* long time? Nevertheless, Lisa Kudrow just provided fans with a glimpse of an update that's got us very excited, because the reunion is getting closer!

On the January 14th episode of Rob Lowe's podcast, Literally! With Robe Lowe, Kudrow revealed that she already filmed a little something for the show. "There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things. I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something."

Kudrow also added that each of the cast members is supposed to be filming their own independent pieces before they all come together (hopefully) in the spring to wrap up the project. But she made sure to reiterate that the show is not a reboot. It's an unscripted reunion of the cast—not their characters.

The cast—which also includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry—has been teasing this reunion for about a year now, but of course things got delayed thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, it seems like the cast is working through the setbacks and filming things as safely as possible so they can give the fans what they want!