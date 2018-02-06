The first scene from "Isle of Dogs" has hit the internet, and we give this movie 11/10

A scene from Wes Anderson’s upcoming Isle of Dogs has arrived and it appears even the very best of boys have to get their paws dirty sometimes. Anderson is officially back in the stop-motion game, following 2009’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, and this time, he’s taking us on an adventure with some very good boys in the Japanese archipelago of the dystopian near future.

After a dog flu epidemic forces all canines to be quarantined on a garbage wasteland known as Trash Island, renamed Isle of Dogs after its newest inhabitants, the good boys are largely left to fend for themselves, surviving off scraps from the landfill around them. But when 12-year-old Atari Kobayshai makes his way to the island in search of his beloved dog Spots, he teams up with a pack of the best boys and sets off on an adventure to hopefully reunite with his canine best friend.

While it’s been five months since the trailer for Isle of Dogs was released back in September, new footage from the upcoming film— the first Isle of Dogs scene to be released, a minute-and-a-half clip that arrives via Vulture — has been dropped ahead of the film’s February 15th premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

It looks like something straight out of a stop-motion western.

It shows our heroic pack of “scary, indestructible alpha dogs” taking on a rival pack for the rights to a freshly arrived bag of garbage. Mmmm, delicious?

We’re already obsessed!

In addition to featuring Anderson’s classic muted tones, dry delivery, and overall quirkiness, Isle of Dogs is also stacked with Anderson regulars, including Norton, Bob Balaban, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel and, of course, Bill Murray. Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Yoko Ono, Yojiro Noda, and Koyu Rankin also star in the film.