The First Dogs Have Officially Arrived at the White House, So All Is Well

Joe Biden's presidency can officially commence—the most important members of the first family have finally arrived. First lady Dr. Jill Biden shared an Instagram post on January 25th letting everyone know that the family German Shepherds, Champ and Major, had made their way to the White House to settle in for their duties as first dogs of the United States.

According to a tweet from ABC, the Bidens brought the dogs to Washington, D.C., on Sunday, January 24th. They wanted some time to get themselves settled in their new home before they brought the dogs over from Delaware. It makes sense that the president and first lady would want to ensure their pups had everything set up for them for their grand arrival.

When Biden was elected president, Major quickly made headlines, as he's the first rescue dog who will have ever lived in the White House. The Bidens were fostering Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association when they decided to give the dog a permanent home with them. Champ and Major will be the first pets in the White House since the Obama administration, as former President Donald Trump was one of the few sitting presidents to not bring any pets with him.

But in case you thought the Bidens were only a dog family, the first couple also said in November that they plan to bring a cat into the White House too. Though they haven't yet gotten the first feline, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is already fielding questions about it. When asked on Twitter about the future first feline, Psaki said, "...the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and wherever that cat is found."