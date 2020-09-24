You're Cordially Invited to Watch Nancy Myers' New ‘Father of the Bride: Part 3 (Ish)’

We're cordially invited to a Banks family reunion hosted by Netflix. Nearly 30 years after Father of the Bride, starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and Martin Short, hit theaters, the family is getting back together on Friday, September 25th. Even better? The icon Nancy Myers has written a new script for the event.

The reunion is being called Father of the Bride: Part 3 (ish), and it appears to be a Zoom get-together with all of the original cast members. In a September 22nd teaser on Netflix's official Twitter account, Martin, in character as George Banks, receives an email from his son Matty, played by Kieran Culkin, asking him to attend a video call at 3 p.m. PT.

"Dad are you coming to the video call? And yes...I checked, it doesn't cost anything to accept a calendar invite, okay?" the email reads.

Father of the Bride follows the Banks family as they navigate wedding preparations for their daughter Annie's marriage to a man she met mere months earlier. Her father, George, who is not hot on the idea of his daughter marrying a man she hardly knows, tries to put the relationship on hold and almost ruins the entire wedding in the process.

The cast also reunited for Father of the Bride: Part II in 1995, which picks up after the wedding when Annie announces she's expecting her first child. Now, they will likely sit down to read a brand-new Nancy Meyers script from their respective homes. According to the trailer for Father of the Bride: Part 3 (ish), a few special guests will also tune in to the Banks' family time.

The reunion will benefit World Central Kitchen and will premiere tomorrow at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Netflix's official YouTube and Facebook pages.