The 7 Best Fashion Moments From the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Last night, December 6th, 2020, the MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcasted a special event honoring the "Greatest of All Time," meaning those actors and celebrities who have left a lasting impression on both the big screen and small. And though the event mainly took place virtually, those who attended still pulled through with the fashion moments, and attendees celebrated the "GOAT" theme cocktail party-style in sophisticated black and glittering gold.
Vanessa Hudgens
Hudgens played host at last night's "Greatest of All Time"-themed event. Prior to hosting the show, Hudgens showed off a black strapless mini dress on the red carpet, which she paired with plenty of gold jewelry and simple black pumps.
Neve Campbell
Campbell, who will be making a highly-anticipated return in the upcoming Scream movie, presented the "Scream Queen" award to Jamie Lee Curtis in a gold silk shirt and sequined midi skirt. Understated, yet glam.
Chelsea Handler
Handler presented her friend Kevin Hart with the "Comedy Giant" award while wearing a patchwork lace, velvet, and floral-printed dress. Though there's a lot going on in this number, the black color scheme and lack of accessories keeps the focus on Handler.
Maddie Ziegler
Ziegler arrived to the socially-distanced show wearing a vegan pleated blazer and matching trouser set from ethical fashion label ABODI. She let the suit do the talking by sweeping her hair up and pairing the vegan leather with minimal accessories.
Lily Collins
Collins rocked up to the red carpet in a body-hugging latex dress from Saint Laurent. The Emily in Paris star kept the super sexy dress on the cutesy side with her bow-tie pumps and slicked back hair.
Sofia Carson
Carson wore a glittering Valentino number to the event that was half-ballgown, half-mini dress. The sheer top layer was speckled in oversized sequins, which caught the light and bounced off the gold set in an over-the-top magical way.
Sabrina Carpenter
Carpenter obviously got the glitter memo as she arrived to the event in an asymmetrical, sheer Ralph & Russo number. She kept accessories to a minimum with drop earrings and super-high pumps. The look is both sexy and sophisticated.