Even Katy Perry Is a Bennifer Stan

Sneaky paparazzi photos and videos have pretty much confirmed that Bennifer is back on, and even music superstar Katy Perry simply must stan. Perry uploaded a photo dump to Instagram with pics from her recent vacation to Italy with fiancé Orlando Bloom and snuck in a shot of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting cozy while out to dinner in Miami.

Like we, being the fellow Bennifer stans we are, wouldn't notice!

Sofia Richie commented, "6th slide took me out," and Kate Hudson added, "I'm so into this collection of pics. Stylist Jamie Mizrahi wrote, "love a dump from you. ESP photo 6." Although we love getting a sneak peek into Perry and Bloom's life, the Bennifer smooch news takes precedent, and obviously, Perry knows it.

The revival of Bennifer was first hinted at back in April, just weeks after Lopez called it quits with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged back in 2002, had reunited after both becoming single again and it seriously feels like we've been living in some sort of time warp ever since.

But the rest of Perry's pics snapped us back to reality. She and Bloom seemingly enjoyed their time in Venice, having indulged in a bit of boating, eating, glass blowing, and much-needed R&R. The pair are new parents of a 9-month-old daughter named Daisy.