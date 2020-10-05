Eva Mendes Would “Rather Be Home With” Ryan Gosling and SAME

Like many of us, Eva Mendes is browsing through photos taken before the pandemic and reminiscing about how things used to be. You know, how we all used to put on fancy dresses and jewelry and run along the beach while being photographed? Oh, those were the days…for Mendes at least. But after the actor posted a picture of herself doing just that on Instagram, she took the time to respond to one commenter who brought up her husband, Ryan Gosling.

Mendes captioned the black-and-white photo of her smiling while running on the beach, “Went for a run on the beach this morning 🖤 No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year. 🖤”

A bunch of her followers commented, of course, and Mendes responded to some of them. She bonded with other mothers who have been busy taking care of their kids. She told one fan, “I really don’t like social media, what I love is connecting to other women. So your comment is the best!” In response to someone who asked, “Is it nice to be that hot?” she wrote, “I don’t remember 😂”

And there was also a small mention of her husband. According to BuzzFeed, one follower wrote, “You need to tell Ryan to get you out more.”

Mendes responded, “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

It’s a comment that’s sweet, realistic, and unexpected. It’s cute to hear anyone talk about their husband that way. Plus, there’s a pandemic going on, so it’s just generally a good idea to stay in. (On top of that, Mendes might be used to it, but a lot of people would probably like to be at home with Ryan Gosling.)

The comment was a little surprising, though, because neither Mendes nor Gosling are very outspoken about their relationship. In April, when responding to a follower on Instagram, the Place Beyond the Pines actor explained, “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life.”

Similarly, in May, Mendes posted on Instagram about being a “tired mama” and received some comments from fans who thought she sounded like she was a single mother in some of her posts, because she never mentioned Gosling helping her with the kids. “Why I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private,” Mendes responded, according to Us Weekly.