‘Euphoria’ Is Dropping Bonus Christmas Episodes, So Get Your Glitter Makeup On

This post contains spoilers for the Euphoria Season 1 finale.

There might be hope for what's left of the year 2020, because we're getting two new episodes of Euphoria before it's over. On Monday, Emmy-winning star Zendaya announced the exciting news via Instagram, along with a close-up photo of her character Rue's reflection in Jules' (Hunter Schafer's) eye.

"We really missed them," Zendaya wrote. "Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon."

HBO confirmed the news, sharing more details to hold us over until we can see the complicated but heartwarming more-than-friendship between Rue and Jules play out on screen again. Season 1 ended after Rue suggested her and Jules run away together, backed out at the station, relapsed after three months sober, and broke out into that unexpected musical number. According to HBO, as reported by Vulture, the first special episode will follow Rue dealing with the aftermath of these events as she celebrates Christmas.

The episode, which was written and directed by show creator Sam Levinson, is titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always.” It will air first on HBO on December 6th at 9 p.m. Eastern, before later becoming available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO has yet to reveal the title, plot, and date for the second special episode, but as Variety reports, both episodes were produced under coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines, according to sources.