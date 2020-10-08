Emmy Rossum Clapped Back at a Sexist Comment About Her Nude TV Scenes

Like so many of us after watching last night's vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, Emmy Rossum is more than ready to score an "I'm speaking" t-shirt. (The line was from Harris, who spoke up about Pence interrupting and talking over her.) And as if some twisted irony was at play, Rossum's pro-Harris sentiment was attacked by a man attempting to call her out for showing off her body on television. Tone-deaf doesn't begin to cover it; you seriously can't make this stuff up.

"Can't wait to get my I'M SPEAKING t-shirt," Rossum tweeted during the October 7th debate. Shortly after, another Twitter user chimed in to reply to Rossum with, "Yeah your shirts that say I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV are sold out."

Rossum played the troubled but fierce Fiona Gallagher on Shameless, and she previously talked about doing nude scenes for the show and other projects. "Being naked in character is very easy because it's just playing pretend," she said to E! News in 2014. "You're someone else, you don't feel like yourself...In real life, I'm much more prudish."

So, what this troll didn't know was that he was going after an industry veteran who has no problem playing his silly little game.

"I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex," Rossum replied minutes later. "Maybe you’ve just never had any so you don’t know."

It's unclear what exactly this troll was going for here—other than to be absurdly sexist and play directly into Rossum's point about women being talked over by men. Furthermore, "getting naked on TV" isn't an inherent problem, obviously, unless the person who is getting naked has a problem with it. (Which, as she's stated, she doesn't.) So, in fact, if Rossum actually sold those shirts, they probably would be sold out because "I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV" would be a hilarious (and harmless) shirt.

If the "Yaaas queen" and "PERIOD" replies to Rossum's take down didn't make it clear, Rossum put this hater in his place effectively and efficiently. He tried to come back with something else nonsensical, but Rossum didn't give him the time of day with further retaliation.