Emma Stone Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Dave McCary

She may have told herself that she would never get married, nor have kids, but it looks like Emma Stone has had a major change of heart. The La La Land actress is expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary, and soon. Neither Stone nor McCary have confirmed their pregnancy, but Stone was spotted on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles on January 4th, and as of right now, the photos published by Daily Mail are all the confirmation we need.

"Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!" a source told E! News on the 4th. Stone and McCary, a writer on Saturday Night Live, married in September in a private wedding after announcing their engagement in December 2019.

In 2018, Stone told pal Jennifer Lawrence for Elle that she never saw herself as the marriage-and-kids type. However, turning 30 opened her eyes to a potential gear shift. "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she told Lawrence. "As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," Stone told Elle. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

And it appears Stone has checked both wishes off her dream list.

Stone and McCary have been linked since 2017 when Stone hosted SNL and starred in McCary's sketch "Wells for Boys." After that, it seems the pair began dating right away due to the fact that Stone was spotted at the premiere for McCary's film Brigsby Bear, which came out later in 2017.