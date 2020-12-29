Emma Roberts Gave Birth to a Baby Boy, and His Name Is So Sweet

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are officially parents. Roberts gave birth to her first child on Sunday, December 27th, and according to an insider who spoke to TMZ, both mom and baby are healthy and happy. She and Hedlund welcomed a baby boy and named him Rhodes.

Roberts first announced her pregnancy in August via Instagram and later celebrated Rhodes' impending arrival with a baby shower in October. In November, the Holidate actress appeared as the first pregnant cover star of Cosmopolitan and talked about how her "undiagnosed endometriosis" made her fear she would never be able to have children.

By the time she got a diagnosis, "[the endometriosis] had affected my fertility. I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options...' When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong."

So, part of the reason she waited so long to let the public, and even her closest family and friends, know about her pregnancy was because she couldn't get her hopes up. But thankfully, everything worked out and Rhodes has officially arrived.

And Rhodes is just one of three Scream Queens baby boys to arrive this year. Roberts' costars Billie Lourd and Lea Michele both delivered boys earlier this year, which Roberts chocked up to "pure witchcraft," as she said while visiting SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.