Emma Roberts Says Her Four Best Friends Are Also Pregnant—"I Have Such a Nice Support Group"

Though Emma Roberts is "not as pregnant as people think," she's still "very pregnant," and is nearing her due date at a rapid pace. Through the magic of green screen, Roberts sat down with Drew Barrymore on the November 13th episode of Barrymore's talk show and said she's been getting a lot of help from her four best friends who are also going through their own pregnancy journeys this year.

"I feel so lucky because four of my close girlfriends were pregnant this year or had a baby this year," Roberts, whose new rom-com Holidate just hit Netflix, told Barrymore. "So, I've had such a nice support group of other women that either were ahead of me in their pregnancy or on their second baby.

She added, "I felt so lucky that I had people to text at all hours of the day and night."

"One of my best girlfriends, she’s up every two hours breastfeeding so...when I can’t sleep we are texting," Roberts said. "She’s like, ‘I’m feeding the baby,’ and I’m like, ‘Help me with this. What about this? Oh my God I forgot to buy bottles, burp cloths, where do I even get that?’ It’s been so nice to have other women to talk to that are going through that."

"I think if I was the only person pregnant during this pandemic and isolation, I would feel even more isolated," Roberts said, noting that she feels so grateful that she never felt that way for a second during her pregnancy.

Roberts announced she is expecting with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in August. She and her "pod" celebrated her incoming baby boy in October with a garden party. Roberts captioned the shot, "So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times."