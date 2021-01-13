Emma Roberts Gave Us Our First Teeny Glimpse of Her “Bright Light” Baby Boy

Rhodes Robert Hedlund came into the world on Sunday, December 27th, and proud mama Emma Roberts just shared her first mother-son photo! The Holidate actress gushed, "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," with a sun emoji on Instagram Tuesday, January 12th. Roberts tied the captioned post together with a dear sentiment toward her baby boy, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, giving him the nickname "our bright light."

This may be our first look at Rhodes, but it's safe to say we're already obsessed! The new mommy—who shares her son with Garrett Hedlund—has been anything but camera shy throughout her pregnancy, and we're hoping she continues to shine sneak peeks into her new, budding life with her favorite two boys. Of course, our fingers are crossed these photos will include more matching color-scheme outfits because we're living for this bright orange dress and onesie ensemble. I mean, how much more adorable can they get?

Roberts and Hedlund's pregnancy announcement came via Instagram in August and the couple celebrated their expectant baby boy with a magical-garden-themed shower with close friends and family or as Roberts captioned on Instagram, "her pod" in October. The 29-year-old actress went on to pose for the cover of Cosmopolitan's November issue, setting a huge milestone as the magazine's first pregnant cover star.