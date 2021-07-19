Emily Ratajkowski Claps Back At Mom Shamers Flooding Her Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has only been a mom to her son Sylvester since early March, but already she's experienced her fair share of mommy shaming online. Ratajkowski took to her Instagram Story on Friday, July 16th, to clap back at those telling her that she doesn't deserve to be a mother, drawing comparison to what the public put Britney Spears through in the late 2000s.

"We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney and calling her a bad mom when she drove with her baby in her lap," Ratajkowski wrote over a clip of herself in the car. "We talk about how we have to 'do better' as a culture. Meanwhile my comments are filled with awful remarks about how I don't deserve to be a mom."

She continued, "Shame on you all. I don't care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it's incredibly scary to become a parent and nobody deserves to be told by strangers that they're a shitty mother."

emrata story Credit: @emrata, Instagram

Back in June, Ratajkowski received an onslaught of hate after she posted a photo of herself holding her son "incorrectly," as some in the comments criticized. British TV personality Piers Morgan even hopped on the hate train, and the comments got so bad that Ratajkowski ended up deleting the post altogether.

But that hasn't stopped the mom shamers from throwing punches on other posts. In a collage of photos Ratajkowski posted celebrating her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on his first Father's Day, a follower needlessly threw in the comment, "At least you're holding the baby in a proper way in a painting for starters."

She's also been criticized for drinking a martini despite breastfeeding her son, sharing photos of herself breastfeeding ("it's obvious that are using breastfeeding as an excuse to show your boobs," someone commented), and giving birth—yeah, really. A person commented on one of her first post-birth photos, "Ugh. Like you're the first woman to ever do it. Get over yourself."