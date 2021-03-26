Elizabeth Olsen Crossed Over To the Dark Side With Her Latest Hair Transformation

Elizabeth Olsen is making the hair color rounds. After sporting a ginger red for her character Wanda Maximoff in Disney+'s WandaVision, Olsen has dyed her blonde locks a dark brunette—and, in doing so, she's proven to the world that she can pull off any hair color.

Olsen first debuted her new 'do while paying a virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 4th, for which she styled her chocolate brown tresses into a messy bun with bangs. Paired with that popped collar blouse, Olsen looks like the coolest femme fatale superhero villain—and that's a look we can easily get behind.

She then showed off her new dye job again in a virtual event for the Disney+ launch of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Here, she swept her bangs off to either side and rocked natural, voluminous waves.

It also looks like Olsen dyed her eyebrows to match—either that, or she's filling them in using a similar color to her new hair. Her transition from light to dark is honestly seamless.

Fans can't get enough of Olsen's new 'do, and are sharing the love on Twitter. When everyone else decides to go lighter for spring and summer, Olsen took the opposite path and we love her for it.

The Marvel actress has dabbled with dark hair before, with her most recent foray to the dark side being in 2019 when she rocked a warm chestnut tone to that year's D23 Expo. However, she always seems to find her way back to blonde—be it honey-toned or ashy.