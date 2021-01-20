Dwyane Wade’s Kids Were NOT Thrilled With His Cheeky Birthday Pic With Gabrielle Union

This is the downside to following your parents on Instagram...

Yesterday, January 18th, Dwyane Wade posted a photo of himself and wife Gabrielle Union in celebration of his 39th birthday. The photo, which shows Union in a bathrobe and Wade...well, pulling a Gwyneth Paltrow, caused quite the stir both on Instagram and at home. His kids are absolutely mortified.

"Birthday behavior‼️39 is already looking up 👀 🖤🖤🖤👑3️⃣" Wade captioned his birthday post, to the chagrin of his children.

"This isn't what I wanted to wake up to 🤢," Wade's 18-year-old son, Zaire, commented on the post, which received over 43,000 likes. Thirteen-year-old daughter Zaya added, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on😵😵😵😔😪."

Wade and Union's two-year-old daughter Kaavia even joined in on the pig pile. "Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis," the toddler's account (run by her parents, btw) jokingly added.

The Wade kids weren't the only ones having fun in the comments of Wade's post. Friend and professional basketball skills trainer Stanley Remy commented, "Ha!!! Man somebody take his phone," and the official Buckets Instagram wrote, "put some pants on Wade."

Wade and Union are currently on a birthday getaway to Jamaica where they're enjoying the warm weather, the song and dance, and each other's company. And even though the kids couldn't quite get behind the nude pic, Zaire Wade had to comment on his father's most recent post, "It's the joy for me."