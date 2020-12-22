Dwyane Wade Shared a Heartfelt Message for Daughter Zaya About "Unconditional Love"

Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya came out as transgender in February and redefined unconditional love for her father and step-mother Gabrielle Union. In a beautifully written Instagram caption, Wade put into words what unconditional love means to him now as the father of a transgender child.

"Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached," Wade stated in his December 20th caption. "It's love you offer freely. You don't base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love, sometimes called compassionate or agape love🖤🖤🖤 @zayawade."

"Real 🖤," wife Gabrielle Union commented.

When Zaya first came out earlier this year, Union shared a video of her step-daughter talking to Wade about being transgender and living your truth.

"Be true to yourself—what's the point of being on this Earth if you're going to try to be someone you're not?" Zaya said in the video. "I know it can get tough," Zaya said, referring to the bullying and hate that can happen after coming out as trans, "but I think you push through and you be the best you...it's become more accepting," she said of society.

Dad Wade said in the video that it's about feeling free, "like you don't have to hide." Union captioned the post, "Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are."