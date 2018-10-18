Dunkin' Donuts listed a house on Airbnb for only $10 a night, and it's so cute you'll want to move in

You've heard the story of Hansel and Gretel, the children who wandered into the forest and found a house made of gingerbread. But have you heard about the house in the woods that's made of…Dunkin' Donuts coffee beans?

Dunkin' Donuts—which recently pulled a Cher and changed its name to just Dunkin'—built a tiny house in the woods in Massachusetts, and it's not only filled with Dunkin'-colored pink and orange decor, it also literally runs on Dunkin'. The house, located in picturesque Nahant, Massachusetts and available for rent on Airbnb, is "powered by a biofuel blend of 80% coffee oil that's extracted from [spent] coffee grounds," according to the home's listing. Sustainability for the win.

On top of that, it’s only $10 a night to stay there. So bust out your piggy bank, baby. We’re taking a road trip.

Called "The Home That Runs On Coffee," the 275-square foot house is stocked with plenty of snacks and unlimited coffee, and the interior was styled by none other than actress and environmental activist Olivia Wilde.

"Welcome to this one-of-a-kind experience getaway in the very first home that runs on spent coffee grounds," the house's description reads. "For a limited time only, and for just $10 a night, you will have the opportunity to stay in the Tiny Home for two nights at a time. This mobile Tiny Home is currently located in beautiful Nahant, Massachussetts providing picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean and Boston skyline."

Sounds like the perfect getaway—especially when you consider that your home away from home looks like this:

dunkinhouse.jpg Credit: Airbnb

The interior couldn’t possibly be cuter:

dunkinhousethree.jpg Credit: Airbnb

The loft bed looks so cozy:

dunkinhousesix.jpg Credit: Airbnb

The kitchen is just begging you to brew up some coffee:

dunkin donuts house Credit: Airbnb

And even the bathroom is cheery and cute:

dunkinhousefive.jpg Credit: Airbnb