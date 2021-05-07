Drew Barrymore Just Got a Sweet New Tattoo Dedicated To Her Daughters Ahead of Mother’s Day

Home is where Drew Barrymore's heart is, and now she has that sentiment in permanent writing. Ahead of Mother's Day, the Charlie's Angels actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show decided to get a tattoo on air, and her new ink has the sweetest meaning.

During the May 6th episode of her daytime talk show, Barrymore got the five-word phrase "home is where we are" inked on her forearm by Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley.

"I came up with this phrase that I've been saying it to myself for the last five years," Barrymore explained while getting inked. The idea is all about love not being defined by where you are, but who you're with.

She got the new tattoo right above her "Olive and Frankie" piece—the names of her two daughters whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

"Wherever life takes you, if you are lucky enough to be alongside people you love, then to me, that became the definition of home," Barrymore said, adding that this sentiment is "the most important life lesson" she's learned.

Barrymore also shared her new ink on Instagram. "I did it!! I got a tattoo on our show today!" Barrymore captioned the video of her tattoo reveal. "Home Is Where We Are. It has such a special meaning to me and my daughters."

"I never knew what home was until I had my daughters," she said in her Instagram clip. "I thought, 'I'm gonna make us a home that will be forever and so strong.' And then life changed and our plans changed."

She explained that through her hard times, family and home were two things she clung to. "When I was in rental apartments, or not knowing where life was going, or so upset that the plans I tried to solidify for my kids had changed, it really led to the discovery of what home really means for me—and that is if we are together, wherever we are, home is where we are," she said.