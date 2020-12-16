Drew Barrymore Says “Eating the Perfect Food” and Working Out Aren’t At the Top Of Her Priority List

But even in realizing that, she knows she still needs to maintain some sort of consistency with eating right and exercising. "If I'm more consistent about it and carve out the time for it, it leads to a better life," she said. "Before, it was all workout or none. And that really didn't suit me. I had to prioritize it, but I will tell you, it is, like, third on my list. It probably should be first, but it's, like, kids and work are probably rivals."