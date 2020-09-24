Drew Barrymore Said Her Dating App Experience Was a “Car Wreck”

To the man who stood her up: We just want to talk.

Ok, um—imagine, if you will, matching with Drew Barrymore on a dating app, and then having the audacity to stand her up after scheduling a date. Unfathomable. Except, according to Barrymore, who appeared on yesterday's, September 23rd, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, it's happened, as have several other dating app-related cringey moments.

"I didn't match with anyone, and my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence," she told Andy Cohen." They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great.' It was a car wreck."

"I got stood up," Barrymore said of her dating app experience on Raya.

Raya is an exclusive dating app for the rich, famous, and influential (think: celebrities, athletes, and tech industry insiders). Barrymore—who got divorced from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016—did run into quite a few "exciting people" while on Raya, though she didn't name names. She did say, however, that the guy who stood her up wasn't anyone we'd know from the movies. "I got stood up by a guy who owns a restaurant," she said with a confused expression.

We're confused, too, Drew. We just don't get that.

And though it didn't work out for her, she still appreciates the fact that she can take part "in the conversation."

"I definitely had fun with it," Barrymore said. "And I've always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that. So, I thought online dating my satiate that desire. Yeah no, it was a real wakeup call."