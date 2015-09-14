The first model with Down syndrome at NYFW absolutely ruled the catwalk

One of our favorite current game-changing, history making models is Madeline Stuart. Madeline is an 18-year-old model from Brisbane, Australia who has Down syndrome. The teen, who is a cheerleader, swimmer, and dancer, decided last year that she also wanted to model. Her super-supportive mama Roseanne Stuart took Madeline to get professional photos taken, and in May those photos went viral.

Since spring, Madeline has been taking the modeling world by storm. In July we learned that Madeline had landed a huge contract with Manifesta, a U.S. brand of athletic wear that focuses on promoting body-positivity and making fitness an inclusive community. Then, in August, we learned that Madeline would become the face of fashion/lifestyle brand everMaya, and there would be a new bag named "The Madeline" after this superstar lady. It was also last month we learned that Madeline would be walking the runway for New York Fashion Week.

This is a big moment in any model's career, but not only would this be a milestone for Madeline, it would also be one for NYFW. Yesterday, Madeline became the first Down syndrome model in history to walk New York Fashion Week, for FTL Moda's presentation of international designers, and from all accounts, she rocked the runway about as hard as it's ever been rocked.

As the New York Daily News reports, Madeline's runway looks included "…a pair of sequined hot pants and a flowing watercolor halter draped over a bandeau top, as well as a white off-the-shoulder floral applique gown with a long, cascading train."

On Madeline's final turn, she got the crowd cheering when she came down the runway wearing a black shirt with the words "I Am NYFW" displayed on the back.

Obviously, we all think this runway turn could not have gone more smashingly, but how did Madeline feel about it? "It was fun," Maddy told the New York Daily News in a post-show interview. "I feel good!"

As she should. Not only did she crush it on the runway, but girl made history to boot. Well played, Miss Lady, well played.

