Donald Trump once said working women are "dangerous," and vomit forever
Okay guys, hold onto your hats (and shirts, and pants, and coats, and anything else you might be prone to tear off in a violent rage), because a certain Donald J. Trump has done it again. He has been recorded saying something else incredibly offensive and vile about women, and we just can’t anymore.
What was the offending comment this time, you ask? Okay, you might want to sit down for this one.
In a 1994 interview for Primetime Live with Nancy Collins, Trump literally blamed the demise of his marriage on the fact that his wife had a job.
HOLD THE PHONE.
“Putting your wife to work is a very dangerous thing”?!?! What the WHAT?! “Putting your wife to work”?? What century is this?
And also, prefacing a statement with, “I don’t want to sound like a chauvinist,” and then rounding it out with the fact that you expect dinner on the table would be funny if it wasn’t so incredibly offensive.
The orange dreamboat finished off his terrible comments with — if you can imagine — something even worse.
Did he actually say, “psychologists will tell you that some women want to be treated with respect,” as if that wasn’t just obvious/a matter of normal human decency?! And then did he essentially say he doesn’t agree?!
Why are we even surprised any more? (Oh yeah, because we’re the “crazy” types who believe respecting women — and everybody for that matter — should just be kind of a give in at this point.
As if we needed more proof that Trump is bad for women everywhere, or more of a reminder that our vote is incredibly important this November.
And if you still need to register, we got you covered! You can do it here.
