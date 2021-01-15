Who Do We Need to Call to Make Sure This Dolly Parton Statue Actually Happens?

Dolly Parton is a Tennessee hero, and she could be honored as such with her very own monument at the state's Capitol. Earlier this week, Tennessee Rep. John Mark Windle introduced legislation that proposes erecting a statue dedicated to the country singer and creating a fund in her name to go toward the design, construction, establishment, and maintenance of the monument.

When explaining the reasoning for the proposal to The Tennessean, Windle presented the idea as somewhat of a no-brainer. "At this point in history, is there a better example, not just in America but in the world, of a leader that is kind, decent, passionate human being?" he said. "[She's] a passionate person who loves everyone, and everyone loves her."

We can't argue with that. Aside from being loved and endeared by all, the proud Tennessee native has made significant contributions to the state. Parton was born and raised in the Smoky Mountains and she put out an entire album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, in 1973 displaying her love and pride. In the past year, the country legend, 74, also donated $1 million towards coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center—which ended up partially funding Moderna's vaccine.

"The influx of people that have moved to Tennessee in the last several years is directly related to the kind, compassionate nature of Tennesseans, and [Parton] is the perfect example of that," Windle told The Tennessean. "She has contributed so much and sacrificed so much of her time to so many great causes."

The movement for a Dolly Parton statue doesn't stop at the state Capitol, though. An online petition with over 25,000 signatures is calling to replace all Confederate statues with a monument of the "9 to 5" singer.