It’s Queen Dolly Parton’s Birthday, So of Course Twitter Is Celebrating

It was 75 years ago today, January 19th, that a legend was born. We feel confident Dolly Parton strutted into this world at birth, because she's been an icon for practically her entire life. Parton has cemented her spot in history by not only writing and performing some of the most well-known hit songs ever, but also starring in some of our favorite films, and being a voice for the people.

While we're excited to celebrate Parton's birthday today, we love to celebrate her every day. The "9 to 5" singer who hails from Tennessee made huge headlines in recent months thanks to her work in helping to fund Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. She donated $1 million to vaccine research, so it's no wonder people are trying to get a statue erected in her honor in her home state.

Twitter has shown up in full force to wish Parton a happy birthday and celebrate all her many accomplishments from throughout her lifetime. It seems as though Parton has touched the lives of many, and people are more than happy to send her birthday wishes—us included!

Parton is well-loved by everyone—including celebrities, who also chimed in with birthday wishes.

There have also been a few cheeky people noting that Parton's birthday falls on the last day of Donald Trump's presidency—something to celebrate, indeed.