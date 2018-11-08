This week marked India's biggest annual holiday: Diwali, or the festival of lights. The details of Diwali differ by region and person, but, according to NBC Asian America, it celebrates the victory of darkness over light and good over evil. The five-day festival falls between October and November each year, with the exact dates determined by the Hindu lunar calendar. Many observe the holiday by lighting oil lamps called diyas on the third day of celebration, and firecrackers, music, food, and gambling are all common during the festival.