Just When We Thought Demi Lovato's Hair Couldn't Get Any Cooler, She Dyed It Pink

If there's anyone who can convince us to do something fun with our hair, it's Demi Lovato. The 28-year-old pop singer revealed her stylish bubblegum-pink pixie cut on Instagram on Sunday, January 10th.

In the selfie video, she captioned it with a sparkly pink heart emoji and credited her hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt. Instead of dyeing her entire tresses one color, Lovato left her shaved sides a darker brunette shade. While showing off her cute pink locks, she sported a leopard coat with wide, clear glasses.

British model Iskra Lawrence commented under Lovato's video to share her love for the new 'do.

"Well we already knew but just to confirm...Can pull anything off 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Lawrence said what we are all thinking! Another fan left a comment mentioning that "Pinkvato" is back. During Lovato's 2014 Neon Lights tour, she also sported a pink look. To feel even more nostalgic, the former X Factor judge even had an ombré pink ponytail to redefine her image.

Prior to pink, Lovato sported an electric blonde mohawk with shaved sides in November. The style, which was also done by Bolt, was captioned, "I did a thing..." Earlier that month, she debuted her long, blonde look for the E! People's Choice Awards, prior to her pixie cut.

It goes without saying that Lovato has done a little bit of everything with her hair—all the colors, all the styles, and all the lengths, and she looks fire with every single new hairdo.