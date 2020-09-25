Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Reportedly Ended Their Engagement

After announcing their engagement at the end of July, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called things off. Both People and ET have reportedly confirmed via a source Lovato and Ehrich, who began dating in March and spent quarantine time together, have split in order "focus on their respective careers."

"They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," the source reportedly said.

While neither Lovato nor Ehrich has confirmed the breakup news personally, Lovato has since posted a video to her Instagram Story, and she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

That new video was posted yesterday, September 24th. Before that, the "It's Ok Not To Be Ok" singer just posted to her Instagram feed on September 12th, reminding fans (and Marshmello) that Ehrich is the only one who holds her heart at the moment. So, the decision to end things seems to have been a fairly recent one.

Image zoom @ddlovato, Instagram

For his part, Ehrich announced yesterday that he is on set of his upcoming film, Southern Gospel. And Lovato is back to producing music and teaming up with Talkspace, a virtual mental health helpline.

So, with lives picking back up again, it makes sense that Lovato and Ehrich may need time to grow apart and attune themselves to their new working lives.

The couple got engaged almost exactly two months ago, posting the first pics from the proposal on July 23rd.

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” Lovato wrote in her engagement announcement. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage."