Demi Lovato Joked About Her Engagement During Her People’s Choice Awards Monologue

Though we've all had quite the year, Demi Lovato has had quite the year, if you catch our drift. The "Commander in Chief" singer hosted the 2020 People's Choice Awards last night, November 15th, and joked about how 2020 has been full of surprises—including, but not limited to, her whirlwind engagement (and breakup) with Max Ehrich.

"Honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," Lovato said in her opening monologue. "Don't got me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit and everything shut down."

She continued, "So, I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode. And got engaged." LOL.

Lovato also said that she took some time to get into "painting, photography, meditation," as well as "[testing] the limits of Postmates Unlimited." Eventually, when she reached the limits of both Postmates Unlimited and her Instagram feed, Lovato said she, "Got unengaged and then I went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else."

Lovato and Ehrich began their relationship in March, just when things really started to hit the fan. They quarantined together in California and ultimately got engaged by July. However, in September, Lovato was pictured without her chunk of an engagement ring and word finally spread that they were over.