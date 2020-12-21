Demi Lovato's Thoughts About Finding Happiness While Single Are a Must-Read

After meeting, dating, getting engaged to, and breaking up with someone within the course of six months, Demi Lovato knows a thing or several hundred about bouncing back after heartbreak. Lucky for us, the singer shared a bit of her wisdom on her Instagram Stories this weekend.

“The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself,” Lovato wrote on Saturday, December 20th—just in time for the holidays, which means you’re equipped with a comeback when your Aunt Karen asks why you’re still single over your family’s Zoom Christmas.

Image zoom Credit: @ddlovato, Instagram

As a reminder, Lovato and ex-fiance Max Ehrich announced their split in September, two months after getting engaged in July and six months after they first began dating in March.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told People of the split. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

A few days after that, a source told ET that their breakup had been in the works long before the couple shared the news publicly.

"Demi and Max’s relationship shifted once the couple got back to work and were separated [after quarantine]," the source said. "Max is in Atlanta working on set and Demi is in L.A. The couple is used to being together and the separation made [them] realize they were moving too fast."

They added that Lovato felt Ehrich “wasn’t being honest about things,” and she now felt that the breakup was “for the best.”

Lovato has had a healthy sense of humor about her whirlwind relationship. Like, really healthy. When she hosted the 2020 People’s Choice Awards back in November, she joked about it in her opening monologue.

"Honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," Lovato said. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit and everything shut down. So, I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode. And got engaged."