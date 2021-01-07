Demi Lovato’s Channeling Her Rage Toward Donald Trump Into New Music

After witnessing the chaos at the Capitol yesterday, we're all more than a bit miffed. Not only are we angry at those who had the audacity to storm the Capitol in an ill-fated coup attempt and at the president for not admonishing this surreal behavior, but we're also upset at the way it was handled by Capitol police and the National Guard, especially in comparison to the police turnout for peaceful protests like the Black Lives Matter marches in the summer. And Demi Lovato is right there with us. She used her platform yesterday to share her thoughts on the Capitol situation and plans to channel her outrage into more protest music.

"My heart is broken," Lovato wrote last night. "It makes me sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn't possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are."

Lovato included a tweet from the official Black Lives Matter Twitter account that reads, "So we all just gonna act like it's ok that white folks are storming the Capitol with no police response! But when we protesting to save our damn lives the police beat the S*$T out of us. Come on y'all!"

"For everyone in my comments saying "where's d7" or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country..." Lovato continued, adding in another tweet, "THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I'm angry, embarrassed and ashamed."

She then confirmed, "I'm in the studio working on something special after today's assault on democracy," adding the hashtag #ImpeachTrumpTonight.

Lovato released a protest song in October, ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election. It's titled "Commander in Chief," and the lyrics directly call out President Donald Trump.

She sings, "Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep / Seriously, do you even know the truth? / We're in a state of crisis, people are dying / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief / How does it feel to still be able to breathe?"