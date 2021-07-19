Dax Shepard Posted a Hilariously Sweet Tribute To Kristen Bell For Her Birthday

Kristen Bell celebrated her 41st birthday over the weekend, and husband Dax Shepard's Instagram birthday tribute did not disappoint in the laughs department. In true Dax fashion, the dad of two shared a loving photo of Bell on Sunday, July 18th, complementing not only her beauty and heart but her buns as well. (His words, not ours.)

"Happy Birthday Cowgirl. Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns," Shepard penned alongside a photo of Bell looking off into the distance dressed in blue wash jean overalls, a heather grey top, black lace-ups, and an Indiana Jones-esque hat.

Shepard poked fun at her once more, jokingly wishing her "another 100 years in the saddle."

Fans and celebrity friends chimed in to wish Bell a very happy birthday and applauded Shepherd for his use of humor. Underneath the post, actor Justin Long commented, "👏❤️and haha 'heart and buns' — Take note @hallmark!" Katie Couric left a sweet note, too, and even Bell herself got in on the action by dropping a string of pink hearts.

Shepard and Bell, who share two daughters, Lincoln, age 8, and Delta, age 6, are no strangers to making sarcastic jabs at one another on social media. Just last week, the Frozen actress posted a photo of her husband, who appeared to be deep in thought, but was actually googling "how many calories are in a glass of blood."